MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Runners who will participate in the St. Jude Runs Memphis to Mobile run left Mobile Wednesday, heading for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
Dozens of runners from the Mobile area committed to physically run from Memphis to back down to Mobile this week to raise awareness and funds for the children’s hospital.
This local organization has raised upwards of $845,000 over the past nine years and are well on their way to reaching $1 million with this year’s run, according to organizers.
The runners will attend a reception and dinner in their honor on Wednesday night, followed by a tour of the hospital Thursday morning. The runners will then depart from the main entrance of St. Jude Hospital, travel through the campus and housing villages and then begin their 400-mile run back to Mobile.
The two teams will run relay style for eight-hour shifts, round the clock. After departing Memphis, they will travel along MS State Road 78 through Olive Branch southward to New Albany. The runners will continue on State Road 78 to Pontotoc then on to Hwy 41 to Okolona. They will follow Hwy 45 to Waynesboro then take Mississippi State Road 57/63 to Lucedale. From Lucedale, they will run along Highway 98 to Mobile County.
In total, they will run through three states and 18 counties for a total of 403 miles.
The runners will be welcomed back to Mobile on Sunday, Oct. 20, at noon at Moe’s BBQ in downtown Mobile. The community is invited to join friends and family for the celebration and welcome home party.
The 2019 runners are David Andrews, Courtney Atwell, Patrick Atwell, Cindy Baggett, Laura Barnett, Joanna Bass, Mandy Blankenship, Hannah Boltz, Jessica Callahan, David Campbell, Nita Collins, Gregory Davis, Karla Forbes, Brent Grube, Ira Kennington, Brandi Land, Tim Mahoney, Melissa McKenna, Brittney Mims, Tyler Mims, Megan Moiren, Cynthia Montecalvo, Kristen Montecalvo, Devonta Murphy, Ninoshka Pereira de Andrade, Rafael Pettway, John Pugh, Emily Reed, Amber Saltz, Jennifer Sanborn, Michael Scott, Katy Shirley, John Spivey, Dr. Beth Stewart, Denise Warren, Drew White, Jamie Whitfield and Laurel Wilson. The 2019 Support Team members are Jerhonda Ervin, Brandace Kennington, Karen Robinson, Lesley Spivey and Maria White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.