Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers are investigating a pair of deaths that occurred overnight in Mobile County.
Officials say on Friday, June 28, Wayne Edward Williams, 63, of Mobile, was killed when his 2012 Honda Fit struck a tree on private property and overturned. Williams, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 9:40 p.m. incident on Schillinger Road just north of US 98 in Semmes.
At approximately 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, Steven Chad Fell, 36, of Satsuma, was traveling on Kushla McLeod Road near Wood Road in Eight Mile when the Chevrolet Malibu that he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. Fell, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. No further information is available on either crash as troopers continue to investigate.
ALEA is urging motorists to drive sober, buckle up, and focus on driving as we approach the holiday weekend.
They say motorists can expect additional patrols and stepped-up enforcement during the holiday travel period which begins on Wednesday, July 03, and runs through midnight on Sunday, July 07.
