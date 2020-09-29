MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We have been dealing with a lot of difficult issues here on the Gulf Coast lately.
From the coronavirus pandemic to Hurricane Sally, mental health experts say there is cause for alarm.
Natural disasters and the COVID pandemic alone are causes for anxiety, stress and depression for lots of people. And, combined, they may seem insurmountable for some leading to thoughts of suicide.
But, there are things we can be looking for and there are ways to help our family and friends through difficult times. Sarah Wall sat down with Eddie Pratt from Alta Pointe to talk about what we can do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.