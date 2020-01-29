The City of Bay Minette proclaiming the month of January as "Mentoring Month." Other cities across our area are doing the same thing in an effort to recognize the importance of one-on-one mentorship programs and relationships. Local programs say their mentors make a huge difference in the lives of those they match with. And, they say, more mentors are needed.
For more information on the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship program, click here.
