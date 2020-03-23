On March 21, 2020 at approximately 4:00 am the Foley Police Department responded to 326 4th Avenue for an open 911 telephone call in which a female would only state that she needed help. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult female had been badly beaten with numerous injuries and covered in blood.
They say once the officers made entry into the residence they made contact with a male, Gary Orlando Hawkins, 34, of Meridian, Miss. They say Hawkins was intoxicated and also bleeding from minor wounds.
Through further investigation it was discovered that Hawkins held the victim against her will while brutally beating her to unconsciousness inside her residence. The victim sustained swelling and significant trauma none of which appear to be life threatening.
Due to the significance of the injuries Hawkins was arrested and charged with Felony Domestic Violence 1st Degree (Assault), Felony Kidnapping 1st Degree, Felony Domestic Violence 2nd Degree (Strangulation) and Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.
