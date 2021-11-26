The Jackson County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi says the search is on for a Meridian murder suspect who escaped from Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula this morning.

Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, escaped around 6:15 a.m.

Authorities say Hopkins was in the hospital after being shot two weeks ago in Moss Point. That shooting is under investigation by the Moss Point Police Department.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says Hopkins told a deputy Friday morning he had to use the restroom and somehow escaped. Surveillance video from a nearby hotel in Pascagoula shows Hopkins changing out of his hospital gown into a black hoodie with a fleur de lis blanket wrapped around his waist, according to the sheriff's department.

The sheriff says Hopkins got the clothes from an unlocked car in the hotel parking lot.

After Hopkins was shot, Ezell says, the Meridian PD notified the sheriff’s department that he is a suspect in two murders in that city. Meridian also has 13 warrants on Hopkins for various charges. The sheriff says Hopkins is also wanted in Gulfport on drug charges.

The sheriff's department says there will be an internal investigation into how Hopkins escaped.

Local law enforcement is assisting in the search for Hopkins.

He is six feet, two inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, and considered dangerous. If you see him, you are asked to call 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.