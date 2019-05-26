Some good news for Mobile city employees under the merit system.
The Mobile County Personnel Board this week approved a two and a half percent cost of living increase for those employees under the merit system.
The board's director said it was to take effect Saturday.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson originally announced he wanted to give the two and a half percent raise to all city employees.
But May 14th, the Mobile City Council voted to substitute a proposal only giving a two and half percent raise to merit system employees, not including contract employees who were hired by the mayor.
Many council members mentioned concerns the effect the move could have on the lawsuit filed by the mayor against the council.
Mayor Stimpson later announced he was pulling the raises off the table until he said staff members could find a way to give all city employees raises.
However, the Personnel Director of the Mobile County Personnel Board confirmed to FOX10 News that the board this week approved a two and a half percent cost of living increase for city merit system employees taking effect May 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.