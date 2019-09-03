MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)-- 20 walk through metal detectors will be put in place at Ladd-Peebles and other stadiums across Mobile County as soon as tomorrow.
The new security measures come following Friday night's mass shooting at Ladd.
"We will have them at all of our stadiums and yes you will see the walk-through metal detectors, not only here at ladd but throughout the system," said Mobile County Superintendent, Chresal Threadgill.
Along with metal detectors mobile police will increase their presence at all games.
"We will have these metal detectors and the extra officers at all of our games throughout the season."
Specifically, doubling security at Ladd-Peebles, adding six more officers.
Superintendent Chresal Threadgill has also contracted a private security company to assist in monitoring the gates.
"We wanna make sure that when people come out they feel safe and we provide them a level of visual security so that they can see that officers are present and as well as having the comfort of knowing that we'll be able to respond to events that may occur… incidents that may occur," said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.
Superintendent Threadgill says they plan to release the new protocol for what will and won't be allowed at games Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.