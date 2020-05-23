MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue officials say they were able to identify and successfully track down the three brave civilians responsible for ensuring more than 20 people, including small children, were able to safely escape the burning building at Serenity Apartments on Wed, May 20th.
Fire officials say a special announcement will take place on Tuesday with City Council.
