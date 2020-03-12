MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue and the Mobile Police Department are on the scene of a vehicle crash on highway 90.
According to officials, a 55-year-old male was trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be extracted.
He was transported to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.