A 20-year-old male was one of two individuals shot the night of Friday, July 5, in Mobile.
Mobile Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse confirmed the shooting.
Millhouse said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported in critical condition to a local hospital for emergency care.
He said there is no word on the second patient from the scene.
The investigation continues.
