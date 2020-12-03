MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Mobile Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting in the Summerville community.
It happened on Williams Street near First Avenue.
The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department confirms two men were shot and taken to a local hospital.
Police were still on the scene when FOX10 crews arrived around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A car in a ditch on the side of the road appeared to have crashed, but police wouldn't say what connection the car might have to the shooting.
We hope to find out more later this morning.
