MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews were battling a house fire early Monday morning.
This was happening on Rowell Street off Pleasant Valley Road.
Smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived on the scene, with flames shooting through the attic.
The emergency call came in around 3 a.m.
FOX10 News has calls into Mobile Fire-Rescue to find out if anyone was inside the house. We will have more on this developing story.
