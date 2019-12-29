MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Mobile Fire-Rescue has started their new “Blocker” program to protect crews and people needing help at accident scenes on our interstates and maybe even minimize rubber-necking.
The most recent studies show a crash was reported every 200 seconds in Alabama during 2017.
Higher speeds and heavy traffic make interstates especially dangerous.
"But then you throw in a distracted as well and anything can happen."
Drivers have witnessed people crashing into accident scenes on the highway.
“You're supposed to move over, you know, but instead of them moving over they're looking at what's going on with the accident so one guy bumped into the other guy but I was fortunate enough to swing around and avoid all of it, but it's bad," said one woman.
Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue says whenever there's a wreck or emergency on the interstate engine drivers already do what they can to block the scene to protect the firefighters, paramedics, as well as the patients on that scene.
Now they'll start dispatching a ladder truck to any scene they're responding to on I-65 or I-10 to serve as an additional "blocker."
"Our job is to protect the patients, provide patient care, but we can't do that if we're patients ourselves so," said Millhouse.
Rubber-necking is also a major concern.
"You'll sit in traffic for hours and hours just because somebody wants to look to the side because somebody got into an accident," said Daniel Francis.
And we all know how dangerous texting while driving is, but still we see it.
"On interstate 10, anywhere you go. They're looking down instead of looking at the highway."
It's not just about texting though.
Anything that takes your attention from driving adds to the problem.
Distracted driving is at an all time high.
Reports show at least nine people are killed each day across the country in car crashes involving a distracted driver.
But no matter where you're driving…
"Just pay attention. Phones down, head up, eyes up, ears open."
Steven Millhouse says sending the extra truck is easy to do and doesn't cost the department anything more.
We have requested the latest local accident numbers and will update this story once we receive them.
