MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A pedestrian who was struck be a vehicle this morning was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.
MFRD spokesman Steven Millhouse said that at about 4:45 a.m. a male pedestrian was struck on South Ann Street.
The driver left the scene, Millhouse told FOX10 News. The victim was transported admitted to a local hospital's trauma center.
