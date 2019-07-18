MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue Department companies responded to residential fire in the 3800 block of Autumndale Drive Thursday at mid-morning.
That is in a residential neighborhood in the area of Moffett Road and Interstate 65.
The first arriving units reported flames and heavy smoke from a single-story structure.
MFRD searched the home and found no one home at the time of the fire. A firefighter was transported to a local hospital after suffering an injury at the scene.
The flames were extinguished, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
