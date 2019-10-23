MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Firefighters with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department fought flames Tuesday night as they extinguished a house fire in the 100 block of Randolph Street.
This was about 9:30 p.m.
MFRD says the wood-frame structure showed flames and smoke visible from the attic as fire crews arrived. Firefighters were able to extinguish all signs of fire and ventilate the home of toxic smoke and gases.
No injuries were sustained during the effort.
MFRD says an investigation to determine the cause of the fire is underway.
