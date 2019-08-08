MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Units with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded at 9 a.m. Thursday to a residential fire in the 1300 block of Bay Avenue.
MFRD reports flames and smoke were visible from a single story, residential structure.
Occupants of the home safely evacuated the structured prior to the arrival of MFRD units, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse.
He said the fire was located in kitchen of the home and extinguished in fewer than 30 minutes.
No injuries were reported at the scene, and the cause of the fire is being investigated, Millhouse said.
