As demonstrations continued into Sunday night, May 31, 2020 tensions built between protesters and police. Mobile escaped the widespread violence some cities across the country have seen, but there were a couple incidents that raised concern.
Fire destroyed one car and damaged two others at Persinger Auto Sales in West Mobile. Daniel Persinger has been doing business for twenty years and has never had a car catch fire, much less overnight in the lot. He said it happened suspiciously close to the time demonstrators were dispersed from the area of Airport and I-65.
“I know it wasn’t one of my customers that did it,” Persinger said.
Mobile Fire-Rescue investigators were back out Monday morning looking for evidence and documenting the scene. Persinger said if the actions were deliberate, he doesn’t believe it was a personal attack.
“It’s, for lack of a better word, a powder-keg out there. I’m not going to say that these things are going to happen, but I understand the frustration people have, especially about what’s going on in the United States now,” Persinger said.
That wasn’t the only incident. The Fire Department said they’re looking into other reported cases. Mobile Fire-Rescue is investigating the fires no differently than any other. They’re using the process of elimination to determine the cause. If anyone saw anything suspicious or knows anything about the fires, call Mobile Police.
