MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department reports that all occupants of a home in the 600 block of Westwood safely evacuated during a house fire this morning.
MFRD said crews were dispatched to the residence at 6:27 a.m.
Upon their arrival on scene, firefighters found a single-story home with flames visible from the side and rear.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.