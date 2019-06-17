MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- During the noon hour Monday Mobile Fire-Rescue fighters responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Dawes Road.
MFRD reports all occupants safely evacuated the home.
The fire department advises people to "avoid this area as crews battle fire and mitigate scene. Expect heavy traffic delays."
