MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue Department firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Clearview Apartments on Azalea Road.
Upon arrival, MFRD reported smoke visible from a multi-story apartment structure.
The call came in as an appliance fire.
FOX10 News will provide additional information when available.
