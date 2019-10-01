MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile Fire-Rescue Department companies were dispatched at about 9:43 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of South Ann Street for reports of a residential structure on fire.
Upon arrival on scene, MFRD personnel confirmed a single-story, wood-frame dwelling was fully-involved with heavy flames and thick smoke engulfing the building, according to the fire department.
Additional fire suppression and investigation teams were dispatched to the scene for support at approximately 09:46 hours. MFRD said crews quickly began their initial suppression operations, locating the source of the fire to adequately extinguish. A thorough search of the home confirmed that no civilians or pets were inside.
All sources of flames were fully extinguished, and toxic gases and smoke were ventilated from the structure, according to the department. No injuries were sustained during the incident.
MFRD said an initial investigation confirmed that the property was unoccupied, while the cause of the incident is pending further investigation.
