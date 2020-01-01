MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue crews responded to a house fire at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 150 block of Mobile Street.
The first units on the scene reported heavy smoke showing from the structure.
FOX10 News is reaching out to MFRD for more information.
