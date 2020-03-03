MFRD at Victory Avenue fire

Mobile Fire-Rescue units are shown on the scene of a house fire on Victory Avenue in Prichard.

Mobile Fire-Rescue Units are on the scene of what is reported as a fully involved house fire early Tuesday morning. 

It's in the 1600 block of Victory Avenue in Prichard.

The call went out just after 5 a.m.

FOX10 News has a crew on the scene.

