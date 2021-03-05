BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) - State Troopers responded to a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 28, at 6:26 am on Highway 63 southbound near Plant Daniel Power Plant in Jackson County.

Officials say when troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the vehicle left the scene, leaving one deceased individual in the median. The suspected vehicle is described as a dark gray 1997-2003 Ford F-150, F-250, or Expedition missing the driver’s side rearview mirror.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Mississippi Highway Patrol, at 228-396-7401 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, at 1-877-787-5898.

This incident is still under investigation. Officials will update with more information as it becomes available.