MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A bold move by a man seen on surveillance walking into a woman's courtyard in midtown.
"He approached my back door, tried to turn the door knob, looked in the windows."
The woman, who doesn't want to be identified, says surveillance only captured one angle of the house, but a torn screen porch shows where the man may have cut through to reach a side door.
"Entered a porch area, broke out two windows and attempted to get in my house."
She believes her dog may have scared the person away before he could even reach the handle, as officers did not find any fingerprints.
Although the man wasn't able to enter her home, she says it's still scary to think someone could be so bold.
"It's amazing. This happened at 2:00 in the afternoon. I got home from work 45 minutes later. I could have walked in on him, potentially. So it's very brazen."
The homeowner has filed a police report, but so far there haven't been any leads.
"Looks perfectly normal, just walking down the street, but be on the lookout for guys walking down in the middle of the day that should have a job that are walking around with a backpack."
The homeowner says she's heard from neighbors who believe they've seen this person hanging out at a nearby gas station.
If you recognize him call the Mobile Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.