MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- On Thursday night cameras caught two daring thieves stealing hanging chairs off of a Midtown Mobile porch right next to the homeowners’ bedroom window.
Edward Felty says he woke up in the middle of the night to find two people running off with his hanging chairs.
It’s certainly not the crime of the century, two thieves caught in the night making off with hanging chairs from a midtown porch, but it is unfortunately a sign of the times.
“You wanna feel safe where you live and you shouldn’t have to feel like you need to lock down everything on your property, but then again I guess it’s 2020 and people steal chairs now,” said Edward Felty.
Edward Felty and his wife were sleeping just feet from where the burglars made their move late Thursday night.
This surveillance video shows them slowly walking up to the home on Palmetto Street right onto the front porch, calmly unhooking the two hanging chairs, taking off in seconds, both of them awkwardly carrying a chair in their arms.
Edward Felty heard the commotion and flipped the lights on to peak outside.
That’s when he saw them running.
“They looked like they were moving kind of slow and I thought I could catch them but I was also in my pajamas so I didn’t think it was worth the fight to chase someone down the street at night in my pajamas not knowing who they were.”
Looking back he knows he made the right decision.
Felty says just a couple of months ago the cameras surrounding their house deterred a would-be thief, but this time around it was too dark for the burglars to see they were caught on camera, stealing the chairs right off of their hooks.
He says it’s scary knowing how comfortable people are with stealing and even though they're just chairs they’re special for him and his wife who went to great lengths to find the perfect set for their first home as newlyweds.
“We searched as far as Atlanta to find a matching chair to the one we found here and we actually did find one in Mississippi and we drove 2.5 hours to get it and pick it up and bring it back here so it was kind of special in that regard.”
Felty is hopeful they’ll see them again.
“You know we really just wish we could get our chairs back. I would have paid the guys money to go buy their own chairs.”
Felty says they’re offering as much as $500 to get the chairs back, which is more than they’re even worth.
That’s just how special they are to him and his wife.
