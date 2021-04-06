We've got a much more mild start to the day with temperatures in the 50s this morning and the humidity will continue to climb through the first part of this week.
Rain chances will stay minimal for today and tomorrow, but will increase late Wednesday night and into Thursday as a band of showers and storms along a front move through. For now, the severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5 so we'll be watching the storms as they pass through. Be aware that gusty straight line winds are the primary threat with these and we'll be keeping an eye on them.
The storms will move east of our area by Thursday afternoon and then we'll get a break in the chances for rain, but more could roll in on Friday and Saturday. Best advice is keep the rain gear close by and watch out for storms! Highs this week will stay in the 78-81 degree range.
