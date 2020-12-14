Millions of dollars of FEMA money and cubic yards of debris collected in Baldwin County so far

Gulf Shores has wrapped up its storm debris pickup, while crews are still working to make a dent cleaning up county maintained roads.
In the last three months, the county has picked up more than 4 million cubic yards of debris.
That number is only going up.
"We had a large amount of leaner trees, hanging trees, being very dangerous, and so its really important to know that we have not stopped, we are going to continue to remove debris. This will be a long process, not only with debris removal, but its going to take a couple of years for our county to recover," said Zach Hood, Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director.
The EMA says 275 million dollars of FEMA individual assistance money has poured into Baldwin County so far, and counting.
Final totals are expected to be high.
Hood says this is because Baldwin County's population has grown nearly 45% since the last significant storm, Ivan, hit our area.
Crews are hoping to have made that first pass in those areas that haven't been served yet by Christmas.
If you are a resident who lives on a county-maintained road and has questions about debris pickup, please contact Baldwin County Solid Waste at 251.972.6878.
