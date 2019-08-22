If you've passed down Water Street in Downtown Mobile lately, you'll probably see a little work being done to the outside of the History Museum of Mobile.
The structure of the building is in tact, amazingly worker are only doing some cosmetic work on the 162-year-old building.
The building which is said to have been built around 1857 is a national landmark sitting in the heart of Downtown Mobile. It was recognized by the National Park Service in the 1980s.
The building has seen its good days and bad days and has had some major work done since it was first built. The city said the repairs this time are merely to replace some plaster that came loose and repair the entry gates to the alleyway. The structure its self is in tact.
"Its a nice architecture of the building and its a nice flavor to the downtown area," said David Phelon.
For visitors, it looks like a pretty building but a quick look at the plaques on the wall outside shows more.
"Really just to enjoy and figure out and see things that we've never seen before. We like to travel and have new experiences," Jimmie Owens from Talladega said.
For locals, especially those who work downtown and see it everyday, like Phelon, it means a bit more.
"It's important to the city because its a part of the history. I know there's a new city hall but being that its still standing I think that its important," said Phelon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.