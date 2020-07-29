BALDWIN CO, ALA. (WALA)- Weather may have played a factor in the Baldwin County plane crash. We’re learning an air traffic controller and the pilot were talking about some nearby storms, just seconds before the plane went down.
The two were actually discussing how to get around the storm.
The pilot’s responses are mostly inaudible, but you can hear him talking with local air traffic controllers as they try to navigate the pilot out of some nasty weather.
The plane taking a turn west, near Loxley, out of the roughest patch.
The air traffic controller said, “What are your intentions?”
The pilot said, “We’re leaving right now, trying to get through this cloud here.”
“Let me know if you need anything. There is an area five miles north of your position with about 10 miles an hour heavy to extreme precipitation,” the air traffic controller said.
The pilot said, “Alright, roger.”
But then the plane appeared to go right into the worst of the storm and moments later, all calls to the pilot go unanswered.
The wreckage is still deep in the woods and it’s unclear how and when it will be removed.
