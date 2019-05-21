MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A local woman celebrating a big accomplishment, college graduation.
Kearria Freed crossed the stage and getting her diploma at Bishop State Community College, something doctors say should have never happened.
“I'm accomplishing a goal, even though it's not something I had in place for myself,” she said. “I am still happy I am able to receive my diploma.”
Freed was one of seven students shot at a spring break party in Panama City Beach in 2015. She was shot in the head and doctors were worried she would not survive the night.
At Bishop State Community College’s graduation Tuesday night, Freed’s mom cheering her on.
“I'm so happy for her, very proud as her mother,” said Madonna Burden. “To see her go through this journey and embark it with god's grace and just to fight as hard as she did.”
Freed graduated on Tuesday with an Associate’s Degree in General Education. In the future, she said she wants to help others.
“I want to become a rehabilitation counselor to help people with disabilities to gain back their independence,” she said.
Freed will be furthering her education, attending the University of South Alabama in the Fall to study Psychology.
