WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - On August 24th the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, assisted by Homeland Security, conducted a search warrant at 21 Walton Way Miramar Beach.
Officials say the warrant was issued after investigators gathered information that someone within the residence was searching for and possessing images of child exploitation. During the search warrant, numerous items were seized and later evaluated for their digital content.
Through the initial investigation and with on-scene digital forensic examinations 72-year-old resident Philip Turner was identified as a suspect.
A warrant was then issued for Turner for 116 counts of possession, control and viewing child exploitation images. Philip Turner was issued a $25,000 bond at first appearance.
