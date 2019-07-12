The Cullman Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 90-year-old James D Harper.
Officials say Harper may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement.
He was last seen in the area of Cullman Regional Emergency Department in Cullman, Alabama around 12:20 a.m. on Friday, July 12. He may be driving a white 2010 Ford F150 bearing AL tag number 52BK706.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of James D Harper, please contact the Cullman Police Department at 256-734-1434 or call 911.
