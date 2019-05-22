The Alabaster Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 72-year-old Ha Lim Reynolds.
Authorities say Reynolds is an Asian female with brown hair and brown eyes and may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgement.
She was last seen wearing black pants and a blue shirt at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster around 4 a.m. on May 20, 2019.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ha Lim Reynolds, please contact the Alabaster Police Department at 205-663-7401 or call 911.
