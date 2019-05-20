UPDATE: The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said via Twitter Tuesday morning that Richard Harold Pottle has been located. BCSO tweeted: "Silver Alert cancellation. Mr.Pottle was located safe in the Evergreen, AL area. Thank you for everyone’s assistance."
---
ORIGINAL STORY:
A missing senior alert has been issued for an 81-year-old Baldwin County man.
Richard Harold Pottle was last seen at his home in Lillian around noon on Monday, May 20. Pottle may be driving a beige 2005 Dodge Ram pickup with Alabama tag number 5AJ7745.
Pottle is a white male with brown eyes and gray hair and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen wearing a golf shirt and blue jean shorts.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-927-0202 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.