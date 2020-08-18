MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - The Montgomery Police Department has canceled a missing child(ren) alert for three teens reported missing earlier in the day.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Undre Jackson, 15-year-old Trey Faircloth and 18-year-old Riley Bearce.
Authorities say they were last seen on Tuesday, August 18 at 1:57 a.m. in the area of Cherry Hill Road in Montgomery.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Undre Jackson, Trey Faircloth, and/or Landen Bearce please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.
