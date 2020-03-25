AUBURN, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for a 4-year-old girl.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Evelyn Vadie Sides was last seen walking with her red dog around 2:30 p.m. in Auburn. She was wearing a short sleeve floral dress and has red hair and green eyes with a red mark on her nose.
If you have any additional information you're asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7131 or call 911.
