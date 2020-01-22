The Pelham Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Amberly Nicole Flores.
Officials say she was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and carrying a pink backpack in the area of Green Park South Mobile Home at 7:00 a.m. on January 21, 2020, in Pelham.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Amberly Flores, please contact the Pelham Police Department at 205-620-6550 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.