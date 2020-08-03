Authorities in northeast Florida have issued a missing child alert because they say they are concerned about the well being of a young child and his father.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, on Sunday patrol officers responded to the area of 8000 103rd Street in reference to missing child. It was reported that the victim was last seen at approximately 8:30 p.m. when his father, Corey Sims, 36, left the residence with him.
Sims has since refused to return the child and has made statements that have led officers to be concerned for his and the child’s safety, according to the agency. Efforts to locate them have been unsuccessful.
The missing child has been identified as:
Noah Amari Sims
9 months old
Black/Male
2’0”/20 pounds
Brown eyes/Black hair
Clothing: Gray onesie
Anyone having seen or with any information regarding Noah and Corey Sims’ whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.
