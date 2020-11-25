UPDATE: ALEA reports this missing child alert has been canceled.
---
EARLIER STORY:
JACKSON GAP, Ala. (WALA) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Wednesday morning issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert.
Authorities are seeking Vivian "Addis" Tilley, 17, who was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Miranda Cove in Jackson Gap, which is in Tallapoosa County in eastern Alabama. She was in emotional distress, according to the alert.
She is 5-foot-8, weighs 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to ALEA. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans.
If you know the whereabouts of or have recently seen her, you are asked to call 911 or contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264.
