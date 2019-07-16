The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division is currently looking for a missing/endangered 16-year-female.
Officials say the teen, Kyla Jade Shannon, was last seen in the area of Pebble Brook Drive in Milton, FL on 6/28/19.
It was initially believed she intentionally ran away from home however, officials say they recently received information she may be endangered.
They say Shannon may be in the company of a white female, approximately 40 years of age, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She may be in the Pensacola or Panama City area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Scott Assmann at 850-983-1243.
