PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WALA) -- Noah Daigle, the Louisiana teenager who has been missing since September 18, was found Sunday afternoon.
According to Geaux Rescue, a volunteer group involved in the search, Daigle was located in a wooded area in Pascagoula.
Geaux Rescue member George Ruiz told FOX10 News, "From what we can gather he was living in the woods next to Walmart in Pascagoula. He is going to a hospital for a few days."
According to Geaux Rescue, one of its Facebook followers found Daigle.
Daigle's vehicle was found on Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line on September 22. Search teams and volunteers searched the woods in that area for weeks, but there were no signs of the missing 19-year-old.
Geaux Rescue said Daigle's grandfather and uncle are with him at the hospital.
