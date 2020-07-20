JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WALA)- A Break in an unsolved deadly road rage case out of Jackson County, Mississippi. A man accused of killing another driver on Memorial Day confessed to the crime while authorities said he still had the smoking gun.
At a press conference on Monday, Mississippi's Department of Public Safety Commissioner, Sean Tindell said, "On July 17th, a Javinque Entrell Franklin Jr. was arrested."
He's accused of gunning down Brandon Box on I-10 in Jackson county. It stumped Mississippi law enforcement for nearly two months.
Friday, a big lead in the case pointed investigators to Franklin Jr. who was in Hammond, Louisiana.
With the help of law enforcement cameras, authorities were able to trace the rental car involved back to Franklin. When police were called out to his house for a domestic violence situation Friday, they say they also found the murder weapon.
Tindell said, "He actually confessed to owning the firearm and he also confessed to being the shooter in the vehicle."
Authorities said Franklin and Box engaged in aggressive driving for nearly 20 miles before the road rage ended with Box being shot near mile marker 51 and that Franklin even threw a firecracker into the bed of box's truck.
Franklin is charged with homicide in the heat of passion, which according to Mississippi law is “The killing of a human being, without malice, in the heat of passion, but in a cruel or unusual manner...Not in necessary self-defense."
