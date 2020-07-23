WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Law enforcement is mourning the loss of one of their own this morning after a Mississippi deputy drowned in the Gulf over the weekend.
Sunday evening, Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water rescue on the beach at Sandestin Resort, official reported Thursday.
A 33-year-old was pulled from the water after saving his 10-year-old son who was in distress. The boy was able to make it back to shore, but the father was pulled back out into the water.
The victim, positively identified as William K. Nichols, was eventually pulled from the water and CPR was initiated. He was transported to Sacred Heart where he was pronounced deceased.
Director William Nichols of the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Unit
Nichols was the director of the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department's Search and Rescue Unit.
"Walton County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest sympathy to his family and our brothers and sisters in Desoto County. We are all grieving over losing one of our own," WCSO said in a statement.
