The Mississippi Gaming Commission issued the following statement heading into the holiday weekend.
"Based on guidance from the State Health Officer and in order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, all persons in indoor public areas of a casino property shall be required to wear a mask covering the face and nose.
Persons may remove masks temporarily while eating or drinking or when asked by casino staff for identification.
Guests not adhering to these requirements will be advised of the requirements and warned that if they continue to disregard they will be asked to leave the property.
These changes will go into effect on July 3, 2020, at 8:00 pm CST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.