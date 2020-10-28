PEARL, Miss. (MEMA) – Governor Tate Reeves has requested a pre-landfall disaster declaration in anticipation of Hurricane Zeta, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday, October 28. This hurricane could cause damage to homes, businesses, other property and threaten the safety of Mississippians.
“Emergency operators are working to get ready for storm surge and hard winds – up to nine feet of surge and winds up to 100 mph. Stay sharp, stay safe and pray for God’s protection,” says Governor Reeves.
Under the requested federal emergency declaration, FEMA would be authorized to provide emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent federal funding for thirteen Mississippi counties: Clarke, Jones, Wayne, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Greene, Pearl River, Stone, George, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson.
The purpose of a federal emergency declaration is to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, or to lessen the threat of a catastrophe in the designated areas.
More counties could be added to this declaration based on the impacts of Hurricane Delta.
Governor Reeves has also signed a State of Emergency in anticipation of the storm. A state of emergency is an administrative tool that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts.
