JACKSON COUNTY Miss, (WALA) The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run accident which injured a Moss Point man Wednesday night.

According to officials with MHP 45 year old Eric Olsen of Moss Point was riding his bicycle on Highway 613 when he was hit by a gold passenger car that was traveling north. Officials say that after the collision the vehicle left the scene with damage to the driver's side door. The car is missing the driver's side mirror.

Mr. Olsen sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. They are asking for anyone with information about this incident to call MHP at 228- 396-7400 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.