Escaped prisoner Marshall Williams is back in custody according to officials with the Jackson Co., Miss. sheriff's office.
Officials say they also arrested six individuals who assisted Williams during his time on the run.
They say Williams was arrested Wednesday, January 8, at his father's camper off Jim Ramsey Road in Vancleave. They say his father, 54-year-old Gerald Powell and 53-year-old Tammy Roberts were also arrested at that time.
Investigators arrested Williams' aunt, 45-year-old Theresa Hickam and 44-year-old Harry Kostmayer, both of Ocean Springs.
Williams' mother, 50-year-old Tracey Sonnier of Biloxi and 34-year-old Ginger Dowler were also arrested.
According to authorities, Williams was charged with escape while the other individuals were charged with accessory after the fact.
Williams was in custody on four active felony warrants Wednesday morning when he pushed a deputy down and escaped from Ocean Spring Hospital. They say alson with the charges from their agency, Harrison County Sheriff's Department also has warrants for him.
All of the suspects are currently being held in the Adult Detention Center. Williams' bond is set at $25,000 and bond for the other six subjects was set at $10,000 each.
